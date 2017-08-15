HomeBlogsJim Davies's blog

Uncommon Sense

Submitted by Jim Davies on Tue, 2017-08-15
Most of us are familiar with the contradiction on the first page of Thomas Paine's "Common Sense" - that, he says, government is both evil and necessary.
 
Today's ZGBlog explores why such an intelligent man could make such a blunder, and suggests that he did not grasp the extent of the "evil" concerned - not by a mile. If you agree and enjoy Tom's Folly, pass round its URL.

 

