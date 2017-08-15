"The great thing about democracy is that it gives every voter a chance to do something stupid." ~ Art Spander
Uncommon Sense
Submitted by Jim Davies on Tue, 2017-08-15 07:36
in
Most of us are familiar with the contradiction on the first page of Thomas Paine's "Common Sense" - that, he says, government is both evil and necessary.
Today's ZGBlog explores why such an intelligent man could make such a blunder, and suggests that he did not grasp the extent of the "evil" concerned - not by a mile. If you agree and enjoy Tom's Folly, pass round its URL.
- Jim Davies's blog
