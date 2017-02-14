HomeBlogsJim Davies's blog

Mass Murder

In his movie "Unforgiven", Clint Eastwood says that to kill a person is to "take away everything a man has, and everything he is ever going to have." It is the worst thing anyone can do, the ultimate violation of someone's right to live his own life.
 
Somehow, I got the impression that that 1994 Rwanda genocide consisted of masses of ordinary people deciding spontaneously to slay their neighbors of a slightly different race.
 
Today's Zero Government Blog, subtitled Slaughters, shows who was really responsible.

 

