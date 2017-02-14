"The difference between [socialism and fascism] is superficial and purely formal, but it is significant psychologically: it brings the authoritarian nature of a planned economy crudely into the open. The main characteristic of socialism (and of communism) is public ownership of the means of production, and, therefore, the abolition of private property. The right to property is the right of use and disposal. Under fascism, men retain the semblance or pretense of private property, but the government holds total power over its use and disposal." ~ Ayn Rand
Mass Murder
Submitted by Jim Davies on Tue, 2017-02-14 06:55
In his movie "Unforgiven", Clint Eastwood says that to kill a person is to "take away everything a man has, and everything he is ever going to have." It is the worst thing anyone can do, the ultimate violation of someone's right to live his own life.
Somehow, I got the impression that that 1994 Rwanda genocide consisted of masses of ordinary people deciding spontaneously to slay their neighbors of a slightly different race.
Today's Zero Government Blog, subtitled Slaughters, shows who was really responsible.
