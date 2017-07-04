HomeBlogsJim Davies's blog

Where kindness begins

Submitted by Jim Davies on Tue, 2017-07-04 07:06
A few weeks ago Glen Allport wrote a fine piece here calling for more kindness in society, not merely abstention from evildoing as in the Non-Aggression Principle (NAP.)
 
I thought this very interesting subject needed some addiional airing, so wrote today's ZGBlog, subtitled Kindly Stop It. Enjoy.

 

