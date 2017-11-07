"When government will expropriate any wealth that people create, the present value of future output can actually be less than the value of the country's tangible resources. The power of predatory government to destroy wealth is truly awesome." ~ Arnold Kling
What Governments Do
Submitted by Jim Davies on Tue, 2017-11-07 06:49
Everything they do is negative. Today's ZGBlog is called Market Deniers, for that definition fits them well; they destroy what would otherwise take place naturally in a society. They actively prevent humankind reaching its potential.
Four everyday examples are given, in which government prevents voluntary agreements taking place.
