What Governments Do

Submitted by Jim Davies on Tue, 2017-11-07 06:49
Everything they do is negative. Today's ZGBlog is called Market Deniers, for that definition fits them well; they destroy what would otherwise take place naturally in a society. They actively prevent humankind reaching its potential.
 
Four everyday examples are given, in which government prevents voluntary agreements taking place.

 

