"The fatal attraction of government is that it allows busybodies to impose decisions on others without paying any price themselves. That enables them to act as if there were no price, even when there are ruinous prices -- paid by others." ~ Thomas Sowell
Was Slavery Abolished?
Submitted by Jim Davies on Tue, 2017-05-16 06:26
in
Of course, say government propagandists, in classrooms and elsewhere.
Not so fast, says today's Zero Government Blog, Our Slave State. But there is an escape route.
