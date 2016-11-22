A Wake-up Call

Today's Zero Government Blog is longer than most, and details the great danger to liberty in the view that nobody has any rights.

The STR Mission Statement says that it exists to "advance the cause of liberty", and Murray Rothbard identified as the "primary axiom" of the libertarian "the universal right of self ownership." Since Paul Bonneau and Alex Knight have repeatedly and emphatically denied the truth of that axiom, they have placed themselves in opposition to STR's mission and ought therefore to be relieved of their membership.

The Blog is titled Warning! Poison!



