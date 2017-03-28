Untwisting History

It's very sad that when they emerge from the 12-year government indoctrination factory, graduates have a massive misunderstanding of the past. They think the 1861-65 war was "civil" or that its purpose was to "end slavery." It was neither. They think Lincoln freed the slaves; he never freed a single slave.



The appalling ignorance extends to Europe too. If they know anything about that continent, they've been told that recent wars were caused by "German militarism" and so that Germans are untrustworthy. Today's Zero Government Blog attempts to correct that misinformation. Pass it round, to your kids and theirs.





