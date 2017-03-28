"The champions of socialism call themselves progressives, but they recommend a system which is characterized by rigid observance of routine and by a resistance to every kind of improvement. They call themselves liberals, but they are intent upon abolishing liberty. They call themselves democrats, but they yearn for dictatorship. They call themselves revolutionaries, but they want to make the government omnipotent. They promise the blessings of the Garden of Eden, but they plan to transform the world into a gigantic post office. Every man but one a subordinate clerk in a bureau. What an alluring utopia! What a noble cause to fight!" ~ Ludwig von Mises
Untwisting History
It's very sad that when they emerge from the 12-year government indoctrination factory, graduates have a massive misunderstanding of the past. They think the 1861-65 war was "civil" or that its purpose was to "end slavery." It was neither. They think Lincoln freed the slaves; he never freed a single slave.
The appalling ignorance extends to Europe too. If they know anything about that continent, they've been told that recent wars were caused by "German militarism" and so that Germans are untrustworthy. Today's Zero Government Blog attempts to correct that misinformation. Pass it round, to your kids and theirs.
