"The idea that political speech had to be protected at any cost dates to Colonial days, during which the press and the public were not allowed to express themselves freely on matters of public concern. The King and his government often used restrictive measures, such as licensing of printing presses and the doctrine of seditious libel, to silence unfavorable public comment." ~ Craig R. Smith
Traitors and Tough Choices
Submitted by Jim Davies on Tue, 2017-08-29 06:43
Compared to any genuinely Libertarian President, Trump's declared war on the Establishment is feeble indeed; but even that looks as if it will be lost. A powerful lesson for those who still think political action is the route to freedom.
One of the many hindrances he faces is weak support inside his inner circle, and today's ZGBlog explores one such: Jared.
