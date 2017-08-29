HomeBlogsJim Davies's blog

Traitors and Tough Choices

Submitted by Jim Davies on Tue, 2017-08-29 06:43
Compared to any genuinely Libertarian President, Trump's declared war on the Establishment is feeble indeed; but even that looks as if it will be lost. A powerful lesson for those who still think political action is the route to freedom.
 
One of the many hindrances he faces is weak support inside his inner circle, and today's ZGBlog explores one such: Jared.

 

