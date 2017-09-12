"Search for the truth is the noblest occupation of man; its publication is a duty." ~ Anne Louise Germaine de Stael
A Tonic
Submitted by Jim Davies on Tue, 2017-09-12 06:42
All libertarian writers, from Spooner to D Friedman to Rothbard and to the present day, agree that once implemented, a zero-government society will work wonderfully well. Less easy is to find how to implement one.
My solution was introduced in a series of STRticles indexed here, and it's disappointing that most STR commenters have failed to act on it, displaying instead a deadly pessimism that has poisoned progress.
Recently Robert Higgs of the Independent Institute appeared to join that dismal chorus, though it may well be that there is much more in his remarks than meets the eye. At any rate, today's ZGBlog offers a rebuttal: Half Full. Enjoy!
