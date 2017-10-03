Slightly less infallible

In today's Zero Government Blog, I confess to an error. This will deeply shock those zillions of readers who know how reliable it is, and delight my several enemies on STR who will be able to revel in some schadenfreude.



The mistake was to see the Constitution as purer than it is. I'd actually missed a clause, a damning one. Those who set up the FedGov were actually worse than I thought. See whether or not you'd missed it too.