"Nothing appears more surprising to those who consider human affairs with a philosophical eye, than the ease with which the many are governed by the few." ~ David Hume
Home › Blogs › Jim Davies's blog ›
Slightly less infallible
Submitted by Jim Davies on Tue, 2017-10-03 06:25
in
In today's Zero Government Blog, I confess to an error. This will deeply shock those zillions of readers who know how reliable it is, and delight my several enemies on STR who will be able to revel in some schadenfreude.
The mistake was to see the Constitution as purer than it is. I'd actually missed a clause, a damning one. Those who set up the FedGov were actually worse than I thought. See whether or not you'd missed it too.
- Login to post comments
- Jim Davies's blog
User Login
Search This Site
Recent comments
-
And, my dear friend, I could have anticipated you'd lump me...1 day 22 hours ago
-
Probably, Sam, you're one of those to whom Paul referred...2 days 6 hours ago
-
Seems I've said forever: If I choose to be free, I shall be...2 days 21 hours ago
-
And what did I tell you? :-D4 days 3 hours ago
-
An excellent suggestion, dhowlandjr. The "bureau...5 days 6 hours ago
-
I wouldn't presume to speak for Paul on this, but it see...6 days 4 hours ago
-
Well, which one is it for you? fugitive, prisoner or slave?T...6 days 16 hours ago
-
What a superb, Churchillian opener! "Less respec...2 weeks 2 days ago
-
"Find your own little Higgs boson bubble, and make the...3 weeks 4 hours ago
-
Fully agree, Saul. State has been inculcated almost virtual...3 weeks 19 hours ago
more