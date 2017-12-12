"A Galileo could no more be elected president of the United States than he could be elected Pope of Rome. Both high posts are reserved for men favored by God with an extraordinary genius for swathing the bitter facts of life in bandages of self-illusion." ~ H.L. Mencken
A Short History of the USA
Submitted by Jim Davies on Tue, 2017-12-12 06:43
Today's ZGBlog crams into one page the story of America, from foundation until today. Necessarily it's a bit sketchy, but is guaranteed not to resemble what is taught in government schools. Please enjoy The Empire's Rise and Fall.
