"Is uniformity attainable? Millions of innocent men, women, and children, since the introduction of Christianity, have been burnt, tortured, fined, imprisoned; yet we have not advanced one inch towards uniformity. What has been the effect of coercion? To make one half the world fools, and the other half hypocrites." ~ Thomas Jefferson
Rich Kids
Submitted by Jim Davies on Tue, 2017-10-24 06:45
in
A fairly common archist bleat is that without government, a small number of ruthless, powerful families would amass wealth over a few generations and impoverish the rest of us.
Today's ZGBlog, Inherited Wealth, puts that myth to rest.
