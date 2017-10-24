HomeBlogsJim Davies's blog

Rich Kids

Submitted by Jim Davies on Tue, 2017-10-24 06:45
A fairly common archist bleat is that without government, a small number of ruthless, powerful families would amass wealth over a few generations and impoverish the rest of us.
 
Today's ZGBlog, Inherited Wealth, puts that myth to rest.

 

