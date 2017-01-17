HomeBlogsJim Davies's blog

A Rapid Buster of Myths

Submitted by Jim Davies on Tue, 2017-01-17 06:47
Many myths are homely and harmless, as anyone who has read a bedtime story to a child is aware; but others are immensely damaging and in dire need of a bust.
 
One fast way to do that is to ask the mythologist to define his principal terms. Today's ZGBlog offers a couple of examples, so please enjoy "God" and "Income".

 

