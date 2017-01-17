"Now those who seek absolute power, even though they seek it to do what they regard as good, are simply demanding the right to enforce their own version of heaven on earth, and let me remind you they are the very ones who always create the most hellish tyranny." ~ Barry Goldwater
A Rapid Buster of Myths
Submitted by Jim Davies on Tue, 2017-01-17 06:47
Many myths are homely and harmless, as anyone who has read a bedtime story to a child is aware; but others are immensely damaging and in dire need of a bust.
One fast way to do that is to ask the mythologist to define his principal terms. Today's ZGBlog offers a couple of examples, so please enjoy "God" and "Income".
