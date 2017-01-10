"Crime is contagious. If the government becomes a law breaker, it breeds contempt for the law." ~ Louis Brandeis
Punishment is Useless
Submitted by Jim Davies on Tue, 2017-01-10 07:30
Probably the worst thing that can happen to someone is to lose a child.
That experience happened to anarchist writer Kent McManigal, when a drunk driver took Cheyenne's life. The whole of today's ZGBlog is given over to what Kent did next. Here's Letter to a Daughter's Killer.
