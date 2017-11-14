Private Money, while awaiting the ZGS

Financial privacy in the coming Zero Government Society will of course be absolute, but in the meanwhile it's mostly a sick joke. The use of cash is about the only way to get it, and governments are waging a relentless war on cash.



Gold and silver coins make a better alternative, and as the State begins to crumble a few years hence those will be more and more widely accepted; but there will still remain the problem of making payments at a distance, not face to face.



This week's ZGBlog proposes a solution: Mailable, Private Money. Does anyone know a metal worker, able to make uniform thin sheets? Please let me know if so.