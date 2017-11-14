"We have stricken the shackles from 4,000,000 human beings and brought all labourers to a common level, but not so much by the elevation of former slaves as by reducing the whole working population, white and black, to a condition of serfdom. While boasting of our noble deeds, we are careful to conceal the ugly fact that by our iniquitous money system we have manipulated a system of oppression which, though more refined, is no less cruel than the old system of chattel slavery." ~ Horace Greeley
Private Money, while awaiting the ZGS
Submitted by Jim Davies on Tue, 2017-11-14 09:16
Financial privacy in the coming Zero Government Society will of course be absolute, but in the meanwhile it's mostly a sick joke. The use of cash is about the only way to get it, and governments are waging a relentless war on cash.
Gold and silver coins make a better alternative, and as the State begins to crumble a few years hence those will be more and more widely accepted; but there will still remain the problem of making payments at a distance, not face to face.
This week's ZGBlog proposes a solution: Mailable, Private Money. Does anyone know a metal worker, able to make uniform thin sheets? Please let me know if so.
