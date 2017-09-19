"It's important to understand that the idea of political correctness, from its inception, was designed as a political weapon to silence voices of dissent ... today’s social media outrage can be tomorrow’s laws." ~ Steven Crowder
The Price of Bits
Submitted by Jim Davies on Tue, 2017-09-19 06:27
It would be wonderful if the current meteoric rise in the dollar price of Bitcoins reflected a widespread disgust with government fiat "money". Today's ZGBlog suggests, however, that it's not quite that simple. Please enjoy Tulips and Bits.
