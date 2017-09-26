HomeBlogsJim Davies's blog

The Pretenders

Submitted by Jim Davies on Tue, 2017-09-26
Seasoned Libertarians won't find much new news in today's Zero Government Blog; but hopefully it will catch the attention of any other kind of reader. Subtitled The Masquerade, it lambasts the institution of government for pretending to provide certain goodies, while actually delivering the opposite. Enjoy - and please, pass it around to friends to whom it will be new!

 

