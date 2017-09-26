"If a single writer in a country is in chains, then there are some links of that chain that binds us all." ~ Vaclav Havel
Home › Blogs › Jim Davies's blog ›
The Pretenders
Submitted by Jim Davies on Tue, 2017-09-26 07:25
in
Seasoned Libertarians won't find much new news in today's Zero Government Blog; but hopefully it will catch the attention of any other kind of reader. Subtitled The Masquerade, it lambasts the institution of government for pretending to provide certain goodies, while actually delivering the opposite. Enjoy - and please, pass it around to friends to whom it will be new!
- Login to post comments
- Jim Davies's blog
User Login
Search This Site
Recent comments
-
I wouldn't presume to speak for Paul on this, but it see...14 hours 45 min ago
-
Well, which one is it for you? fugitive, prisoner or slave?T...1 day 3 hours ago
-
What a superb, Churchillian opener! "Less respec...1 week 3 days ago
-
"Find your own little Higgs boson bubble, and make the...2 weeks 1 day ago
-
Fully agree, Saul. State has been inculcated almost virtual...2 weeks 2 days ago
-
Excellent, Saul, and because they come from you, an "ex...2 weeks 2 days ago
-
"How can any one possibly know whether he "wants t...2 weeks 3 days ago
-
Robert Higgs' well-crafted article in EVC is so blatantl...2 weeks 4 days ago
-
Hi again, Sam -- thanks for your thanks. :-) ...2 weeks 6 days ago
-
Thanks, Alex, for the contribution of your thoughts in this...3 weeks 9 hours ago
more