Overtolerance

Submitted by Jim Davies on Tue, 2017-02-07 06:40
Can there be such a thing as too much tolerance?

Well, not many of us would tolerate someone raping our wife or strangling our children, so the answer has to be "yes." Today's ZGBlog is titled "Living and Letting Live" and suggests the line should be drawn a great deal closer than that.

 

