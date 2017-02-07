"We who embrace liberty don't believe in shooting people because they don't conform, and that is ultimately what socialism and communism are all about. We don't plan other people's lives, because we're too busy at the full-time job of reforming and improving our own. We believe in persuasion, not coercion. We solve problems at penpoint, not gunpoint. We're never so smug in our beliefs that we're ready to dragoon the rest of society into our schemes." ~ Larry Reed
Home › Blogs › Jim Davies's blog ›
Overtolerance
Submitted by Jim Davies on Tue, 2017-02-07 06:40
in
Can there be such a thing as too much tolerance?
Well, not many of us would tolerate someone raping our wife or strangling our children, so the answer has to be "yes." Today's ZGBlog is titled "Living and Letting Live" and suggests the line should be drawn a great deal closer than that.
- Login to post comments
- Jim Davies's blog
User Login
Search This Site
Recent comments
-
Not a morale booster.2 days 4 hours ago
-
Nonsense. Panarchy is for losers. Also see the current ZGBlo...2 days 7 hours ago
-
Glad you liked the column. :-)2 days 18 hours ago
-
Between what's in the AR-7 magazines and the 26 extra ro...2 days 19 hours ago
-
That little pencil sharpener sounds like a good idea, hadn't...2 days 19 hours ago
-
Who'd marry someone that's a lefty ex-prison guard?...3 days 2 hours ago
-
We all need a divorce. It's called "Panarchy". Other than th...3 days 3 hours ago
-
This reveals the downsides of being "law-abiding". As we lea...3 days 3 hours ago
-
Four tanks in Estonia. Yeah, that ought to deter the Russian...3 days 3 hours ago
-
Yeah, I don't believe the "duped" line either.3 days 4 hours ago
more