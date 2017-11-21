"You want to know what fascism is like? It is like your New Deal!" ~ Benito Mussolini
A New Rothbard Book
Submitted by Jim Davies on Tue, 2017-11-21 06:50
It's The Progressive Era, about that grotesquely mis-named period surrounding the year 1900; and it's Murray Rothbard at his best. I've not read it all yet, for there's a great deal to digest, but today's ZGBlog offers a review of the first few chapters.
Strongly recommended!
