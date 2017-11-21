HomeBlogsJim Davies's blog

A New Rothbard Book

Submitted by Jim Davies on Tue, 2017-11-21 06:50
in

It's The Progressive Era, about that grotesquely mis-named period surrounding the year 1900; and it's Murray Rothbard at his best. I've not read it all yet, for there's a great deal to digest, but today's ZGBlog offers a review of the first few chapters.
 
Strongly recommended!

 

