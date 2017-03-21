"The Founding Fathers of this great land had no difficulty whatsoever understanding the agenda of bankers, and they frequently referred to them and their kind as, quote, 'friends of paper money.' They hated the Bank of England, in particular, and felt that even were we successful in winning our independence from England and King George, we could never truly be a nation of freemen, unless we had an honest money system. Through ignorance, but moreover, because of apathy, a small, but wealthy, clique of power brokers have robbed us of our Rights and Liberties, and we are being raped of our wealth. We are paying the price for the near-comatose levels of complacency by our parents, and only God knows what might become of our children, should we not work diligently to shake this country from its slumber! Many a nation has lost its freedom at the end of a gun barrel, but here in America, we just decided to hand it over voluntarily. Worse yet, we paid for the tyranny and usurpation out of our own pockets with "voluntary" tax contributions and the use of a debt-laden fiat currency!" ~ Peter Kershaw
Home › Blogs › Jim Davies's blog ›
A Nation of Landowners
Submitted by Jim Davies on Tue, 2017-03-21 07:04
in
It's sometimes said that America is just that. Sturdy, independent ones.
Ha! Isn't now, and never was. Will be, though, after E-Day. Take a look at America's Owner.
- Login to post comments
- Jim Davies's blog
User Login
Search This Site
Recent comments
-
At $0.015 per fluid ounce that adds over $1 to the price of...19 hours 19 min ago
-
If I had had this option back in the day I would have bailed...20 hours 56 min ago
-
We'd get more reliable "news" if these mofos f...23 hours 44 min ago
-
Doh!23 hours 51 min ago
-
We found an old Kelvinator refrig in a house we were rehabbi...1 day 6 min ago
-
My washer & dryer are from 1981 and 1972 respectively....1 day 39 min ago
-
For the second time now. The first was that infamous...1 day 42 min ago
-
Too bad we can't "pull" Trump for making the same claim.1 day 2 hours ago
-
That was awesome. Note too, "we" are supposedly those Money...2 days 1 hour ago
-
Delightfully logical, Paul. You maybe forgot the Money Trees...3 days 6 hours ago
more