"If an American is to amount to anything he must rely upon himself, and not upon the State; he must take pride in his own work, instead of sitting idle to envy the luck of others. He must face life with resolute courage, win victory if he can, and accept defeat if he must, without seeking to place on his fellow man a responsibility which is not theirs." ~ Theodore Roosevelt
Murder in the USA
Submitted by Jim Davies on Tue, 2017-10-17 06:39
- and elsewhere. The drumbeat of archist propaganda says American is a violent society, and that laws - especially against guns - are needed to tame it. This week's ZGBlog is Murder by Country, and shows the opposite is the case.
