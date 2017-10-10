"You say that freedom of utterance is not for time of stress, and I reply with the sad truth that only in time of stress is freedom of utterance in danger...Only when free utterance is suppressed is it needed, and when it is needed it is most vital to justice." ~ William Allen White
Machine-gun Mayhem in a Free Society
Submitted by Jim Davies on Tue, 2017-10-10 07:52
When government and all its laws have been scrapped, including those that limit what guns people can own, won't there be an uncontrollable rash of mass murder and mayhem such as Stephen Paddock allegedly spawned in Las Vegas?
Today's Zero Government Blog suggests not. Enjoy.
