Machine-gun Mayhem in a Free Society

Submitted by Jim Davies on Tue, 2017-10-10 07:52
in

When government and all its laws have been scrapped, including those that limit what guns people can own, won't there be an uncontrollable rash of mass murder and mayhem such as Stephen Paddock allegedly spawned in Las Vegas?
 
Today's Zero Government Blog suggests not. Enjoy.

 

