"After having thus successively taken each member of the community in its powerful grasp and fashioned him at will, the supreme power then extends its arm over the whole community. It covers the surface of society with a network of small, complicated rules, minute and uniform, through which the most original minds and the most energetic characters cannot penetrate, to rise above the crowd. The will of man is not shattered, but softened, bent, and guided; men seldom forced by it to act, but they are constantly restrained from acting. Such a power does not destroy, but it prevents existence; it does not tyrannize, but it compresses, enervates, extinguishes, and stupefies a people, till each nation is reduced to nothing better than a flock of timid and industrious animals, of which the government is the shepherd." ~ Alexis de Tocqueville
Home › Blogs › Jim Davies's blog ›
The Limits of Automation
Submitted by Jim Davies on Tue, 2017-01-24 07:46
In a recent STR Comment thread, Will Groves suggested that automation will deprive low-skilled people of rewarding work opportnities. A lively exchange of views followed.
Neither he nor the author of the original article about this on mises.org considered the much larger effect of taking government out of the equation, so today's Zero Government Blog attempts to do so. It suggests that on the contrary, the outlook is very bright - so enjoy Low Skills in the ZGS.
- Login to post comments
- Jim Davies's blog
User Login
Search This Site
Recent comments
-
Douglas, I am probably way left field wrong about this, but...4 hours 56 min ago
-
Mishochu! Wow! O.K. Well, someone knew the objective. No...5 hours 36 min ago
-
Congratulations, Will, you won the prize! - for the most lur...6 hours 13 min ago
-
The incentive is to introduce the carbon tax as well as crea...9 hours 15 min ago
-
O.K. A. Magnus, I am lost. You obviously know something I d...10 hours 15 min ago
-
"And what is being achieved by lying about these things? The...23 hours 23 min ago
-
I don't know much about global warming, well, in fact I know...1 day 6 hours ago
-
Well Jim, I am making a wild guess that you may not remember...1 day 7 hours ago
-
You are an example to us all of tolerance and patience. Or o...1 day 10 hours ago
-
Well Jim, thank you for the kind consideration of my conditi...1 day 10 hours ago
more