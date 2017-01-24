HomeBlogsJim Davies's blog

The Limits of Automation

Submitted by Jim Davies on Tue, 2017-01-24
In a recent STR Comment thread, Will Groves suggested that automation will deprive low-skilled people of rewarding work opportnities. A lively exchange of views followed.
 
Neither he nor the author of the original article about this on mises.org considered the much larger effect of taking government out of the equation, so today's Zero Government Blog attempts to do so. It suggests that on the contrary, the outlook is very bright - so enjoy Low Skills in the ZGS.

 

