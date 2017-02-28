HomeBlogsJim Davies's blog

License

Submitted by Jim Davies on Tue, 2017-02-28 06:48
in

Archists often bleat that with neither God nor Government to constrain man's evil instincts, society would dissolve in mayhem.
 
Today's Zero Government Blog shows, in Dostoyevsky's Lament, why it's just not so. Enjoy!

 

 Reprint Rights