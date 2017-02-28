"[R]eal charity doesn’t mean giving away someone else’s money." ~ Doug Bandow
Archists often bleat that with neither God nor Government to constrain man's evil instincts, society would dissolve in mayhem.
Today's Zero Government Blog shows, in Dostoyevsky's Lament, why it's just not so. Enjoy!
