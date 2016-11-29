A Letter to PEOTUS

Recently nearby a load of sewage was dumped on me by a critic who alleged I fancy myself as a teacher, or pedagog. It's true that I have some such skills, but I can teach nothing to those who, like my critic, have closed their minds - for now - to reason. Teaching can happen only when the student wishes to learn.



This put me in mind of a further and far larger group; those to whom I could teach a great deal, but I don't know whether or not they would pay heed. On the principle that nothing is gained until something is ventured, I therefore wrote to the President to be, and to ensure he knows about it I made it "open" as today's ZGBlog. So please enjoy "Dear Mr Trump,"