"Give a good man great powers and crooks grab his job." ~ Rick Graber
Home › Blogs › Jim Davies's blog ›
Laughter: a great medicine, but not quite enough
Submitted by Jim Davies on Tue, 2017-12-05 06:48
in
Today's Zero Government Blog is devoted to a critical appraisal of the popular and highly amusing blogger and author, Fred Reed. Enjoy Funny, Fallible Fred!
- Login to post comments
- Jim Davies's blog
User Login
Search This Site
Recent comments
-
This is interesting and have heard about it other places. Th...15 hours 5 min ago
-
A good one, Paul. Glad I was never quite old enough ba...17 hours 30 min ago
-
The real problem with this case is a lack of respect for pro...18 hours 59 min ago
-
"The root of the problem that has caused this case to a...2 days 12 hours ago
-
Mike Rozeff et al make a strong case that privacy relates to...2 days 22 hours ago
-
Serenity, I truly appreciate your willingness to "open up" r...6 days 12 hours ago
-
Serentiy, I agree that Eric Peter's article is an excell...6 days 14 hours ago
-
Well thank you for liking it and choosing to run it in the f...6 days 20 hours ago
-
Alex; Well Done! Brilliant! i am going to use this ne...1 week 15 hours ago
-
http://everything-voluntary.com/voluntaryist-7-point-...1 week 16 hours ago
more