Keep Hillary Out

Submitted by Jim Davies on Mon, 2016-11-07 06:36
in

Nobody here votes, I trust, but all of us have friends who insist on validating the statist system by doing so; if you agree with the theme of today's Zero Government Blog, please send them a copy today.

Comment by Jim Davies, posted on November 09, 2016

Thanks to all who sent a copy of yesterday's ZGBlog to their zillions of voting friends. 80 of 90 big newspapers endorsed Hillary, but your action kept her out :-)

 

