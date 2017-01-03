"When plunder becomes a way of life for a group of men living together in society, they create for themselves in the course of time a legal system that authorizes it and a moral code that glorifies it." ~ Frederic Bastiat
Is Shunning Enough?
Submitted by Jim Davies on Tue, 2017-01-03 07:07
After government has vanished there cannot be any laws nor therefore any punishments, so a reasonable concern is that a few aggressors may cause havoc.
A good response is that such malefactors will be shunned, by all in the free society. But will that deter enough? Today's zero government blog reasons that it will be much more than enough. See whether you agree, in The Boycott.
And a happy new year, to all who thirst for liberty!
