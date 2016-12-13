HomeBlogsJim Davies's blog

Interesting Money

Submitted by Jim Davies on Tue, 2016-12-13
Libertarianism is under attack!  And by a group that wants to abolish the Fed!  Nothing as queer as people.
 
Today's Zero Government Blog attempts to unscramble the strange hostility to lending money at interest. Please enjoy Usury.

 

