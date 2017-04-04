HomeBlogsJim Davies's blog

Help Give the FedGov a Bloody Nose

Submitted by Jim Davies on Tue, 2017-04-04 06:29
in

       
            Do you know a lawyer?
            Does he or she like money?
            Does he have a spine?

If you have three "yes" answers to those, bring today's ZGBlog to his attention. You'll help lower popular esteem for government, and might even earn a finder's fee.
 

 

