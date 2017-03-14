HomeBlogsJim Davies's blog

Guns Ownership: Over-rated?

Submitted by Jim Davies on Tue, 2017-03-14
The rate of gun ownership in the US has been high since the get-go, but that hasn't prevented the monstrous, relentless growth of government. What purpose, therefore, do guns serve?
 
Today's ZGBlog explores that question, in To Arm, or Not to Arm?

 

