Governments Can't Fix It

Today's ZGBlog continues and amplifies the theme of last week's: that large-scale, cross-cultural migration may be the biggest problem of our era, that it was caused by government, and cannot be solved by government. This therefore looks good for the prospect of discontinuing government.



In particular, a key election is due in France next weekend, and Marine LePen may possibly win it. The Blog suggests why even she will fail to fix the problem. A bonus however is that she may ease France out of the EU, so precipitating an end to that supra-government. Exciting times; enjoy Marine.