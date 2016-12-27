"Experience should teach us to be most on our guard to protect liberty when the Government's purposes are beneficent. Men born to freedom are naturally alert to repel invasion of their liberty by evil-minded rulers. The greatest dangers to liberty lurk in insidious encroachment by men of zeal, well-meaning but without understanding." ~ Louis Brandeis
Freedom and Faith: Friends or Enemies?
Submitted by Jim Davies on Tue, 2016-12-27 07:17
With all the admirable recent talk of peace and goodwill towards men, it's easy to suppose that there is not much harm in religion and no need to beware of it in the coming zero government society.
Out today is Religion in the ZGS, to show why that isn't necessarily so.
