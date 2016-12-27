HomeBlogsJim Davies's blog

Freedom and Faith: Friends or Enemies?

Submitted by Jim Davies on Tue, 2016-12-27 07:18
in

With all the admirable recent talk of peace and goodwill towards men, it's easy to suppose that there is not much harm in religion and no need to beware of it in the coming zero government society.
 
Out today is Religion in the ZGS, to show why that isn't necessarily so.

 

 Reprint Rights