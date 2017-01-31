"The more one considers the matter, the clearer it becomes that redistribution is in effect far less a redistribution of free income from the richer to the poorer, as we imagined, than a redistribution of power from the individual to the State." ~ Bertrand de Jouvenel
Free Trade
Submitted by Jim Davies on Tue, 2017-01-31 06:45
The new President threatens an import tax on Mexican goods, so interfering with free trade. He may see a real problem, but is picking the wrong fix - as today's ZGBlog details, in Protectionism.
