The Federal Mafia

Today's Zero Government Blog is a review of the extraordinarily fine book by Thomas DiLorenzo, "Organized Crime."



He refers of course to the government, and we need not quibble that strictly, government cannot be criminal because it defines "crime" as the breaking of its own laws. Spell it with a K instead of a C, as I often do, if that bothers you.



The book is a marvelous resource, pithily demolishing one statist myth after another; highly recommended. So please enjoy Cosa Nostra.