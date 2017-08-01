"The civilized man has a moral obligation to be skeptical, to demand the credentials of all statements that claim to be facts." ~ Bergan Evans
Home › Blogs › Jim Davies's blog ›
The Federal Mafia
Submitted by Jim Davies on Tue, 2017-08-01 06:28
in
Today's Zero Government Blog is a review of the extraordinarily fine book by Thomas DiLorenzo, "Organized Crime."
He refers of course to the government, and we need not quibble that strictly, government cannot be criminal because it defines "crime" as the breaking of its own laws. Spell it with a K instead of a C, as I often do, if that bothers you.
The book is a marvelous resource, pithily demolishing one statist myth after another; highly recommended. So please enjoy Cosa Nostra.
- Login to post comments
- Jim Davies's blog
User Login
Search This Site
Recent comments
-
Interesting! That's cool you're a welder....2 days 19 hours ago
-
Yeah, I've argued recently at a prominent welding forum, whi...3 days 6 hours ago
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FtgKRpjVXSg...1 week 1 day ago
-
In the center of the bottom row on this page, there's a...1 week 2 days ago
-
Having been enslaved in my youth by a group of psychopaths h...1 week 2 days ago
-
Mark, You make some interesting observations. As you said,...1 week 3 days ago
-
Paul, you're right to deplore relative moral standards,...1 week 4 days ago
-
Hannah Reitsch, yes, one tough lady. Too bad she didn't...2 weeks 6 days ago
-
Thanks for the link on the fighter pilots ramming planes, I...3 weeks 8 min ago
-
Thanks Mark. Minor correction: the V2 was a rocket, not a pl...3 weeks 2 days ago
more