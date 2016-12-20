HomeBlogsJim Davies's blog

Enslavement, Liberty, or Somewhere In Between

Submitted by Jim Davies on Tue, 2016-12-20 06:59
Today's Zero Government Blog considers the state of slaves before emancipation, and imagines some who learned what anarchists have learned: that each of us is actually sovereign. While enjoying that realization just like us, sadly they could do nothing more about it. We can.
 
So I hope you'll enjoy Slaves, Half Free.

 

