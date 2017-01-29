About a year ago, front and center on the STR home page appeared an appeal for $9,000 to bring Drupal up to date. It's the software driving this site.



Quite quickly someone pledged $2,000, and ever since the notice has appealed for the remaining $7,000.



But some time this month that notice disappeared. Does that mean the money has been found? In that case, might not the benefactor(s) be named and thanked? Or if it hasn't, what consequences follow?



I notice also that last week, the site's response performance was very poor, and this morning that comments about a "misfortune" said to have struck Samarami have appeared and disappeared, as if the site is unstable. Are these events related to an obsolescence in Drupal?



Inquiring minds would like to know.