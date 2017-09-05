HomeBlogsJim Davies's blog

Control of the Past

Submitted by Jim Davies on Tue, 2017-09-05 06:28
in

The deadly and needless conflict of 1861-65 is sometimes called the "War of Northern Aggression", so to avoid that characterization the victor's schools to this day try to brand it as a war to abolish slavery. Sounds far better.
 
Today's ZGBlog is subtitled The Denial of History and offers an explanation of the current rush to destroy memorials of that War, in the South. It's an ominous trend.

 

 Reprint Rights