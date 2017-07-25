HomeBlogsJim Davies's blog

Appeasement

Submitted by Jim Davies on Tue, 2017-07-25 06:37
Statists are still making a meal of Munich, alleging that evil should have been choked off sooner than it was and that a shameful thing was done in that city in 1938.
 
It's one of the ways they perpetuate war, which is the health of the State.
 
I was there a couple of months ago, and today's Zero Government Blog takes a different view.

 

