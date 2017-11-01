HomeBlogsJim Davies's blog

Submitted by Jim Davies on Wed, 2017-11-01
AGW warriors call us "Climate Deniers", as if such a thing were even possible. But perhaps the nice warm October gave us a foretaste of Global Warming - if so, the more the merrier. Enjoy Warm Weather, this week's ZGBlog.

 

