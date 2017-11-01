"It is the characteristic of the most stringent censorships, that they give credibility to the opinions they attack." ~ Voltaire
AGW
Submitted by Jim Davies on Wed, 2017-11-01 12:55
in
AGW warriors call us "Climate Deniers", as if such a thing were even possible. But perhaps the nice warm October gave us a foretaste of Global Warming - if so, the more the merrier. Enjoy Warm Weather, this week's ZGBlog.
