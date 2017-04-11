HomeBlogsJim Davies's blog

About those Chemical Weapons

Submitted by Jim Davies on Tue, 2017-04-11 06:39
in

Today's Zero Government Blog has two suggestions: Assad's deployment of CWs on April 4th didn't happen, and in any case the way this month's narrative has been controlled demonstrates again that government cannot be ended by trying to join it. Enjoy Politics Cannot Cut It.

 

 Reprint Rights