The $20T FedGov Debt: A Help or Hindrance?

Submitted by Jim Davies on Tue, 2016-11-15 06:41
It's unsustainable, obviously, but is its existence likely to assist us who are working to terminate government, or to obstruct us? Will the new President follow through on his hint about abrogating part of it? A few thoughts in today's Zero Government Blog explore the questions. Enjoy!

 

