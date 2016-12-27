"Experience should teach us to be most on our guard to protect liberty when the Government's purposes are beneficent. Men born to freedom are naturally alert to repel invasion of their liberty by evil-minded rulers. The greatest dangers to liberty lurk in insidious encroachment by men of zeal, well-meaning but without understanding." ~ Louis Brandeis
War Sucks, What Is It Good For?
Submitted by Don Stacy on Tue, 2016-12-27 22:36
This antiwar Learn Liberty video challenges the viewer to reflect on the horrific reality of war.
- Don Stacy's blog
