Is Star Wars About the Holocaust?

"We who embrace liberty don't believe in shooting people because they don't conform, and that is ultimately what socialism and communism are all about. We don't plan other people's lives, because we're too busy at the full-time job of reforming and improving our own. We believe in persuasion, not coercion. We solve problems at penpoint, not gunpoint. We're never so smug in our beliefs that we're ready to dragoon the rest of society into our schemes." ~ Larry Reed