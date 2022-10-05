"The whole aim of practical politics is to keep the populace alarmed (and hence clamorous to be led to safety) by menacing it with an endless series of hobgoblins, all of them imaginary." ~ H.L. Mencken
Wikipedia
Submitted by Alex R. Knight III on Wed, 2022-10-05 21:39
The Wikipedia philosophy: Anything conservative or libertarian in nature is a conspiracy theory and misinformation. Anything leftist/socialist/Marxist is the absolute indisputable truth, and should never under any circumstances be questioned or challenged.
Alex R. Knight III's blog
