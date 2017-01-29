Recapping STR in Defense of Vermont Gun Freedoms

To: Rebecca Balint, Jeanette White, and Emily Long:

As I am unable to attend Tuesday's scheduled event in Montpelier, I thought to write all of you in advance with regard to my position on S. 6. And let's be candid right from the outset:

* It is one more in a series of relentless and unending Bloomberg-funded attempts to begin the process of dismantling Vermont's long-standing tradition of unimpeded gun freedom -- even though VT is ranked as THE safest place in America. Even though Vermonters have consistently and repeatedly shown we DO NOT WANT more gun laws. Even though Phil Scott -- not Sue Minter -- was elected governor.

* It will do NOTHING to fight or stop crime. You already KNOW this.

* UBCs/S.6 can ONLY be implemented if a gun registry is also implemented. The very first step -- ALWAYS -- in eliminating gun ownership altogether. And you know THAT, too.

I have nothing further to say. I would like to think you will oppose S.6, but I already know you won't. To not do so would be to turn your back on both the agenda and dogma of leftist thinking -- which none of you are about to do.

In closing, this 2015 essay was directed towards Ms. Balint, but the principles apply equally to all of you:

http://strike-the-root.com/change-youll-have-to-do-better-becca

Most Sincerely,

Alex Knight

(Town)

(Phone number)