"The whole aim of practical politics is to keep the populace alarmed (and hence clamorous to be led to safety) by menacing it with an endless series of hobgoblins, all of them imaginary." ~ H.L. Mencken
Pinochet vs. Marxism: The Necessity of Evil Means to Achieve Socialism
Submitted by Alex R. Knight III on Mon, 2024-04-08 10:54
- Login to post comments
- Alex R. Knight III's blog
User Login
Search This Site
Related Columns
- Neocons and Progressives: One Big Family of Aggressors and Central Planners, with Delusions of Grandeur
- A Look at the True Collectivist, Socialist and Communist Nature of Today’s Conservatives
- What a Century!
- 'Anarchy or Minarchy' Is Only Half the Question
- How the Constitution Enabled Socialism and Fascism in America
Recent comments
-
No real surprise.1 week 3 days ago
-
https://gx2527leftinvietnam.com/2 weeks 4 days ago
-
https://www.infowars.com/posts/alert-col-macgregor-warns-dem...6 weeks 2 days ago
-
And of course, both of the author/commentators are Jews. No...6 weeks 4 days ago
-
Surprised to see Switzerland at only 32/100. Would've be...8 weeks 1 day ago
-
https://www.infowars.com/posts/johns-hopkins-says-gun-contro...12 weeks 4 days ago
-
An early Christmas present, it seems -- here, some 17 years...16 weeks 5 days ago
-
Never Forget Building 7: https://www.infowars.com/pos...31 weeks 3 days ago
-
Straight out of the communist playbook, as per Saul Alinsky...50 weeks 2 days ago
-
It's certainly a step in the right direction.1 year 6 weeks ago
more