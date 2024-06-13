"The whole aim of practical politics is to keep the populace alarmed (and hence clamorous to be led to safety) by menacing it with an endless series of hobgoblins, all of them imaginary." ~ H.L. Mencken
Leftist Parasites Riot in Argentina...When Confronted With Freedom
Submitted by Alex R. Knight III on Thu, 2024-06-13 18:06
These riots demonstrate very clearly how far and deep the leftist entitlement mentality has progressed literally like a cancer since the mid-19th century. They stand as stark evidence of precisely why the United States -- and the world -- are so abundantly fucked up.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GNOyIlerHm0
- Login to post comments
- Alex R. Knight III's blog
User Login
Search This Site
Recent comments
-
Cuomo (just like his father) is the very definition of a com...4 weeks 4 days ago
-
No real surprise.10 weeks 4 days ago
-
https://gx2527leftinvietnam.com/11 weeks 5 days ago
-
https://www.infowars.com/posts/alert-col-macgregor-warns-dem...15 weeks 3 days ago
-
And of course, both of the author/commentators are Jews. No...15 weeks 5 days ago
-
Surprised to see Switzerland at only 32/100. Would've be...17 weeks 1 day ago
-
https://www.infowars.com/posts/johns-hopkins-says-gun-contro...21 weeks 5 days ago
-
An early Christmas present, it seems -- here, some 17 years...25 weeks 6 days ago
-
Never Forget Building 7: https://www.infowars.com/pos...40 weeks 4 days ago
-
Straight out of the communist playbook, as per Saul Alinsky...1 year 7 weeks ago
more