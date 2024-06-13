HomeBlogsAlex R. Knight III's blog

Leftist Parasites Riot in Argentina...When Confronted With Freedom

Submitted by Alex R. Knight III on Thu, 2024-06-13 18:06
These riots demonstrate very clearly how far and deep the leftist entitlement mentality has progressed literally like a cancer since the mid-19th century. They stand as stark evidence of precisely why the United States -- and the world -- are so abundantly fucked up.

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GNOyIlerHm0

 

 

 

