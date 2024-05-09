"The whole aim of practical politics is to keep the populace alarmed (and hence clamorous to be led to safety) by menacing it with an endless series of hobgoblins, all of them imaginary." ~ H.L. Mencken
Infowars Promotes Anarchy
Submitted by Alex R. Knight III on Thu, 2024-05-09 18:16
- Login to post comments
- Alex R. Knight III's blog
User Login
Search This Site
Recent comments
-
No real surprise.4 weeks 5 days ago
-
https://gx2527leftinvietnam.com/5 weeks 6 days ago
-
https://www.infowars.com/posts/alert-col-macgregor-warns-dem...9 weeks 4 days ago
-
And of course, both of the author/commentators are Jews. No...9 weeks 6 days ago
-
Surprised to see Switzerland at only 32/100. Would've be...11 weeks 3 days ago
-
https://www.infowars.com/posts/johns-hopkins-says-gun-contro...15 weeks 6 days ago
-
An early Christmas present, it seems -- here, some 17 years...20 weeks 16 hours ago
-
Never Forget Building 7: https://www.infowars.com/pos...34 weeks 5 days ago
-
Straight out of the communist playbook, as per Saul Alinsky...1 year 1 week ago
-
It's certainly a step in the right direction.1 year 9 weeks ago
more