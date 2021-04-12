"The whole aim of practical politics is to keep the populace alarmed (and hence clamorous to be led to safety) by menacing it with an endless series of hobgoblins, all of them imaginary." ~ H.L. Mencken
I Must Speak Out II: The Best of THE VOLUNTARYIST 2000 - 2020
Submitted by Alex R. Knight III on Mon, 2021-04-12 14:57
To my delight, I'm included in this just-published anthology:
https://smile.amazon.com/Must-Speak-Out-II-VOLUNTARYIST/dp/B08RQNPYKG/ref=pd_ybh_a_1?_encoding=UTF8&psc=1&refRID=XYDX58K5TGQBY0K9AV5W
- Login to post comments
- Alex R. Knight III's blog
User Login
Search This Site
Recent comments
-
It just never, ever stops, does it?7 weeks 1 day ago
-
Professor Young, you’ve provided a rather objective observat...9 weeks 1 day ago
-
Good.10 weeks 2 days ago
-
This is really getting out of control now.13 weeks 3 hours ago
-
Sorry to hear that. I haven't been in touch with anyone...13 weeks 1 day ago
-
Evidently, either Ian Freeman (Barnard) and/or Pete Eyre won...13 weeks 1 day ago
-
https://everything-voluntary.com/carl-watner-rest-in-peace-1...13 weeks 4 days ago
-
The one and only time I ever spoke with him "in person...13 weeks 4 days ago
-
A really good, succinct one.14 weeks 1 hour ago
-
This is awesome. :-)14 weeks 4 days ago
more